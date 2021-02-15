Rose Ann Price Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rose Ann Price Brown, 93, took flight from her earthly body Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Park Vista Assisted Living, attended by Hospice of the Valley.

Mrs. Brown, affectionately known as “Sweets,” was born March 5, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama, the oldest of seven children born to Alex and Arana Chisom Price.

She attended Council Rock and Park Schools in Birmingham before the family relocated to Youngstown, where she graduated from The Rayen School in 1945.

She met and married Edmond “Bill” Brown on June 1, 1947 and to this union two sons were born, Edmond and Donald.

Following her passion for beauty, Rose graduated from Renee’s School of Cosmetology in 1957. She was the first student to go to state boards from Renee’s. A creative and innovative beautician, Rose received advance training from Emmaline Mitchell Davis; Joseph Flesher School in New York City and Bruno’s Hair Styling School in Toronto, Canada, receiving a diploma from each. She also learned hair weaving from Mrs. Walsh Hair Weaving became Rose Brown’s Hair Weaving and Beauty Shop for over 50 years. Many young aspiring beauticians were privileged to be under her tutelage and supervision. Working with both men and women, Rose soon became a premier beautician in the Youngstown area. She was a member of the Ohio Beauticians for 35 years.

Rose was a proud member of Union Baptist Church and served in several capacities. She was a great supporter of her pastor, the Rev. Michael H. Harrison. She was a faithful tither until her life ended. She was an impeccable dresser and enjoyed going to many church and social affairs. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Rose was a caregiver for both the young and old in the family. Rose was a caregiver to her husband, her mother and her sister, as well as raising two of her grandchildren as daughters, Stacy and Lavetta Boone and great-granddaughter, Latrina, whom she also raised as a daughter.

Rose leaves to rejoice in her life and legacy, her son, Edmond (Barbara) Brown II; her brother, Leon (Patsy) Price; daughter / granddaughter, Stacy Barlow, who prepared Sunday dinner for her faithfully for over 27 years and cared for her grandmother in every way — their bond was unbreakable and very special; six other grandchildren, April Slocum, Donald Slocum, Joi Howell, Maurice Morris, Edmond Brian Brown and Vanessa Miller; 28 great-grandchildren, among them Trina, Ralph, Donavan, Chantell, Brian, Taylor, T’nyah, Braylon, Larry, Christopher and Tristan; numerous great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends, including her best friend, Evelyn Jackson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond “Bill”; her son, Donald; five siblings, Frank Price, Cora Ringo, Tina Jones, Joanne Ford and Ann Jackson; granddaughters, Lavetta Boone and Breonna Boone; grandson, Marvin Boone and grandson-in-law, Rodney Barlow.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon at Beulah Temple United Holy Church. Funeral services will follow. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, guests are asked not to linger at the church after viewing.

A service of love and dignity provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Ann Price Brown, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.