MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalind Annette Willis, 79, of Mineral Ridge, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Willis, affectionately known as “Rozie” was born March 2, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lloyd “Jack” and Euna B. Tomlin Trammell.

She attended South High School.

She had been employed with Lordstown General Motors.

Rosalind was married to the late Mr. James L. Willis, Sr., whom she shared a beautiful life with for over 48 years.

Rosalind was a faithful member of St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church, its usher board, culinary ministry, mission ministries and the starting founder of the Food for Souls Outreach Ministry. Both she and her husband, Jimmy, were owner/operators of Willis Heavenly Meals Ministry L.L.C.

She was an avid shopper, a fashionista and hat extraordinaire. Rozie enjoyed cooking, interior decorating, music, dancing and was a counselor for her family. Above all, her passion was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her children, Mr. James L. Willis, Jr. of Las Vegas, Rev. Tracey L. Dawson of Youngstown and Maurice Willis of Mineral Ridge; ten grandchildren, LaTora (Andre), Larry, Jr., Ciera, Ashley (Jamaal), Shaunrice, Paris (Jamese), Mariah, Macario, Zion and Aryella; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandson; two sisters-in-love, Mrs. Betty Wallace and Mrs. Joann Willis and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and many friends, including close friends Maurice Hicks and Laura Howell.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown and on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church, 521 W. Earle Avenue, Youngstown. A celebration of her life and legacy will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Guests are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.