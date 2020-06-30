Rosalie Posey, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalie Posey, 92, of Niles, transitioned to her eternal home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Continuing Health Care of Niles.

Mrs. Posey was born February 29, 1928 in Coitsville, a daughter of Rossie and Daisy Jackson Taylor.

She was a 1946 graduate of Struthers High School and had worked as clerk/cashier for Supreme Life Insurance Company for 34 years, retiring January 2, 1990.

She was a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church and its mission ministry; former member of Naomi Temple #124 and the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6488.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, a stepdaughter, Delores Posey Bobo; a host of loving nephews and neices, including Les (Mary) Johnson, Leon (Shannon) Johnson, Thomas (Genevieve) Taylor, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Alvah Askerneese and William Posey; three sisters, Vivian Taylor, Alla Jean Johnson and Mary Brooks; three brothers, Thomas, Robert, Sr. and Rossi, Jr. Taylor; two nieces and a nephew.

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold memorial services at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Continuing Health Care of Niles for their loving care and attention to our beloved Rosalie.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

