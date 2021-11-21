Roosevelt Lewis, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Roosevelt Lewis, Sr., 88, gained his wings on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hospice House.

Roosevelt, affectionately known as “Roos,” was born on March 3, 1933, in Greenville, Alabama, a son of Charles “Mack” and Mary Boyd Lewis.

Roosevelt was a member of Union Baptist Church in Greenville, Alabama, where he met and married his wife, Edith Marsh Lewis, on April 20, 1959 and they were married for 62 years.

Roosevelt enlisted in the United States Army on April 6, 1954 and spent two years and served in the Korean War.

He was an employee at Falcon Foundry in Lowellville, Ohio and retired on March 2, 1995.

He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball where he played in the Negro League in Alabama and was also a Cleveland Indians fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Jeffrey Lewis of Colorado, Timothy (Liza) Lewis of Youngstown and Charlie Lewis of Youngstown; his daughter-in-law, Tora Adams Lewis; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Roosevelt Lewis, Jr.; nine brothers and 11 sisters.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, with services starting promptly at 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Service of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

