Roosevelt Griffin, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at New Hope Baptist, for Deacon Roosevelt Griffin, Sr., 86, who transcended to eternal rest Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Mr. Griffin was born October 3, 1933, in Tallassee, Alabama a son of Artis, Sr. and Elizabeth Stowvall Griffin.

Deacon Griffin was a man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He and his wife Elaine joined New Hope Baptist Church in 1963 under the Pastoral Leadership of Rev. David Cox. He was a faithful and active member of the church where he was later ordained a Deacon under the Pastoral Leadership of Rev. Joe Bankston. He sang with the Gospel Chorus for many years. He continued his active service under the Pastoral Leadership of Rev. Kevin Crum until illness prevented him from being active.

He worked hard to provide for his family and was employed for over 37 ½ years at Sheet & Tube Steel Mill, which later became LTV Steel. There were times he even walked to work in order to provide for his family.

He was very involved in the care taking of his mother-in-law, Rev. Bernice Henderson who was like a mother to him. He made such a positive impact in the lives of so many people. He was a father and mentor to so many people, especially to the young men. His passion was singing and he used his God-given anointed gift from an early age until his health declined and he was no longer able to sing. He traveled near and far singing with various quartet groups, including but not limited to: The Guiding Lights, The Crump Brothers, The Griffin Singers, The Galatian Gospel Singers and the Christian All Stars of Akron, Ohio

Deacon Griffin loved his family so much, especially the love of his life, his wife, Elaine. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the many cook-outs. He was a beast on the grill. “Deacon Griffin”, “Bud”, “Rose”, “Dad”, ”Daddy”, “Papa”, “Grandpa”, “Unc.”, “Pops”, ”Daddio”, “Papadopus” or whatever name he was known by was deeply loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed and forever in our lives.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy his wife of 60 years, the former Elaine Henderson; five children, Linda “Bird” Griffin-Johnson of Rochester, New York, Darlene E. Griffin, Roosevelt, Jr. “Junior” (Heather) Griffin and Isaac D. Griffin all of Youngstown and Darrell (Lydia) Hopkins of Stanford, Virginia; Goddaughter, Valarie E. Carter of Campbell, Ohio; sister, Barbara (David) Jackson of Connecticut; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other Godchildren, adopted sons and daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Valarie Snardon; four brothers, Artis, Jr., Quincy, Charles “Larry” Griffin and Thomas Harris, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Timothy Henderson and Rosevelt Raine; sister-in-law, Delores A. Raine; mother-in-law, Rev. Bernice Henderson and father-in-law, Timothy Theodore Henderson.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, Friday, October 18. Also a Musical Sing-Out will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

