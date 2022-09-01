YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Roosevelt Davis, Jr. departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Park Vista.

Mr. Davis was born October 24, 1936 in Lumberton, North Carolina, the son of Roosevelt, Sr. and Blanche McCoren Davis.

He had been employed by U.S. Steel as a steelworker.

He enjoyed fishing, playing checkers, spending time with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memories and to continue his legacy, his wife of 45 years, the former Patricia Atkinson, whom he married in May of 1977; a son, Carl Lee Williams of South Carolina; three daughters, Rovinia Atkinson of South Carolina, Sonya Davis of Atlanta, Georgia and Cyconia Clark of Pooler, Georgia; three sisters, Vista Gray-Asbury, Mary Whitfield and Helen Swindel and six brothers, Charles Council, Sonny, Marvin, James, Walter and Willie Davis.

He preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Cherry Dry, Ellabel Murphy, Esther Griffin and Magalene Whited and three brothers, Fred Lee Davis, J.C. Council and Charles Davis.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

