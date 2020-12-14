Roosevelt C. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Roosevelt C. Coleman, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Coleman was born October 29, 1941 in Sylacauga, Alabama, a son of John H. and Arie Mae Ridgeway Coleman.

He was a 1959 graduate of East Highland High School in Alabama.

Roosevelt had been employed with Valley Mold as a chipper and crane operator, retiring after 20 years of service. He then worked with General Home Improvement, Hard Drive Paving, Arms Trucking in Cleveland and was owner/operator of Coleman’s Trucking.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and the NAACP.

He was an avid bowler, loved yard work and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Virginia Bell, whom he married June 20, 1964; three daughters, Kimberly Coleman, Pamela White and Jacqueline Arnold; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Simmie (Jeanie) Coleman; three sisters, Ann Gamble, Shirley Green and Daisy Oden; a sister-in-law, Catherine Coleman and a host of loving family, extended family, including daughters-in-love, Tammy, Tenisha and Tiara and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and Michael; two brothers, Willie and John Coleman and a sister, Pearl Thornton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks, practice social distancing and not linger after visitation.

Arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

