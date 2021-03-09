Ronald James Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronald James Perry, 69, of Columbus, formerly a lifetime resident of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Ohio State Wexner Hospital.

Mr. Perry, affectionately known as “Ronnie P” by family and friends and as “Poppy” by his grandchildren, was born October 1, 1951 in Youngstown, (along with his twin brother, Arnold), a son of James “Bobby” and Mattie Perry.

He was a graduate of South High School and served in the U. S. Marine Corp.

He had been employed for 34 years at General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 2008. After retiring from GM, he then went to work for Youngstown City Schools, Tri-State Investigations as a security officer and Saint Moritz.

He was a member of Community Church of God where he served on the Trustee Board, was a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and enjoyed working around the church. His favorite scripture was “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”, (Phil. 4:19); and his favorite song was “Forever”.

Ronald loved fishing, taking cruises and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Ronald never met a stranger that he didn’t talk to. He was a dedicated family man who was loved by everyone who really knew him.

Ronald leaves to forever cherish his memory, his beloved soulmate, the former Sharon D. Casey, whom he married January 12, 1974; a daughter, Shandra Casey of Columbus; and his twin brother, Arnold of Phoenix, Arizonia. He assisted in raising Traci Williams-Reynolds of Anderson, South Carolina. He also leaves his grandchildren, JaMar, Kiara and Savion Holt, and Dominque King; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Austin; Kelli Williams whom he assisted in raising; and his brother, Kenny Davis.

Viewing will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Community Church of God, 710 Sanderson Ave., Campbell.

Private services will be held for family only.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

