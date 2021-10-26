Ronald Henry Johnson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Ronald Henry Johnson, Sr., 68, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace and rest on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Maury Medical Center in Tennessee.

Elder Johnson was born October 1, 1953 in East Palestine, a son of William Peter, Sr. and Juanita Johnson Johnson.

He received his GED and was employed as an Operator Technician at General Motors, Lordstown before being transferred to the GM plant in Tennessee.

Elder Johnson was a faithful member of Christ Centered Church and was ordained Elder on March 30, 2019 as well as being a member of its choir and nursing home ministry. While in Columbia, Tennessee, Ronald was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as Associate Minister and was Sunday School Teacher.

He was also a member of UAW Local 1853 and a U. S. Army veteran.

His passions included singing, music, being an avid Cleveland Browns fan and most of all serving God and being with his family.

Elder Johnson leaves to celebrate his life and legacy, his beloved wife, the former Patricia Gray whom he married December 6, 1997; his children, Ronald H. Jr. (Chralisa), Jessie D. (Micalise), Roneishia L., Patrick M., Angela J. Johnson, Ronndle L. Lightning Sr., Orestis Jones and Ronnita Johnson all of Youngstown, Tracie (Antonio) Carswell and Ronald H. Brown both of Florida, Justin Johnson of New Castle, PA and Alexandrea Kornegay of Girard; his siblings, Bonnita Howell of Youngstown, George (Sandra) Johnson of Niles and Charles Johnson of New Castle, Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends.

He was a preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Deborah and Darlene; and brothers, Raymond and William P. Johnson, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

