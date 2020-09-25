Ronald Allen Stevens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronald Allen Stevens, 69, of Youngstown, transitioned from earthly labor to reward on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Mr. Stevens was born July 17, 1951 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Rev. Arthur Sr. and Edna Alexander Stevens.

He was a 1969 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University and Durham University in North Carolina.

He was a member of Zion Dominion formerly Jerusalem Baptist Church, where he served with the Deacon, usher and choir ministries.

He played football and wrestled while at East High School. He was the founder of the Youngstown Chapter of Guardian Angle; a 12 degree registered black belt karate – Saute #1; and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Loretta Talley, whom he married September 25, 2010; four children, Janice (Emmanuel) Mayfield Scott Vancouver, Washington and Howard Mayfield of Portland, Oregon, Ronald A. Stevens, Jr. and Toi (Jason) Crimley both of Columbus; five stepchildren, Taiwan Talley, Nicole Patterson, Isaiah Patter and Monique Talley all of Youngstown, and Tala of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jewel Stevens and Nalunga (Ode) Oduma both of Youngstown; two brothers, Carlon Stevens of Youngstown and Cornelious Stevens of Cleveland; stepsister, Tawina Ragland of Youngstown; 26 grands; one great-granddaughter and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Arthur Stevens, Sr. and mother, Edna Stevens Hamlette; two brothers, Arthur Lamont Stevens and Ricky L. Stevens and a sister, Brenda Johnson.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

