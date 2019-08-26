Rodney Montrell Logan II, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Rodney Montrell Logan II, 34 of Dublin, formerly of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Mr. Logan was born April 19, 1985 in Youngstown, a son of Rodney M. Logan and Calandra Ellis.

He was a 2003 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed with the Yenkin-Majestic Company in Columbus as a chemical operator and previously worked for the Schwebel Bakery for 10 years.

Rodney enjoyed playing video games, flying remote control RC Helicopters, playing the guitar and was interested in martial arts.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his father, Rodney Logan; mother, Calandra Black both of Youngstown; the love of his life, his wife, the former Brooklyn A. Goins, whom he married June 26, 2012 and a son Grey A. Logan both of Dublin; two sisters, Racole Logan of Boardman and Tina Logan of Chagrin; two brothers, Ryan (Jennifer) Logan of Michigan and A1C. Torin (Tilecia) Logan of Montana; his grandfather, Garrett Ellis, Sr. of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zantha M. Ellis, Velda Logan and Robert Logan.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.