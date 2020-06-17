Rodney K. Brown, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rodney K. Brown, Sr. entered his heavenly rest on Monday, June 8, 2020 St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a short illness.

Mr. Brown was born September 30, 1943 in Youngstown a son of Morrison and Emma Mae Moore Brown.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where he played football and baseball.

He was an avid sportsman playing tennis, racquetball and skiing. He loved karaoke; singing the latest hits. He had been employed at Wean United in Youngstown and was also a transportation specialist in San Jose and Sacramento California at the Red Hawk Casino where he made his home for over 30 years.

Upon returning to Youngstown, he made his home in Austintown and was a member of the senior citizens community center where he loved to sing and play pool. He loved getting out and being independent. Rodney loved going out to dinner and his favorite Restaurant frequented many times with his daughter Robbin and family members was Red Lobster. Rodney was married to the late Ronneatta Brown and the father of three beautiful children.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son Raymond (Princess) Brown, daughter Robbin (Kermit) Harris, Daughter-in-Law Sherry Brown, sisters Mayola Partee and Sarah Bradley; brothers Carl (Dorothy) Hawkins, Pastor L. B. (Loreatha) Hawkins; sister-in law Carrie Brown; grandchildren Deaqua, Tenliqua, Rodny K.III, Cerehel , Raymond K Jr.Brown, Raymond K. Jr. and Terrin Brown, Robbin Kendall, Demetrius Ivory and Logan Brown; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Besides his parents and step-father Carl Hawkins and his wife Ronneatta, he was preceded in death by his son Rodney K. Brown Jr.; his brothers James Hawkins, Ronald Brown and Rev Donald Brown.

Friends may call Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Harvest Church, 104 Idlewood Road Austintown, Ohio 44515, with service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.