Robyn M. Howie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Robyn M. Howie, 55, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House.

Ms. Howie was born October 18, 1965, in Brentwood, New York, a daughter of Ralph E. and Gloria D. Taylor Howie.

She was a 1984 graduate of East High School.

A member of Rising Star Baptist Church, she served on the Children’s and Prayer Ministries.

Robyn was a STNA and had worked at various nursing homes.

Her passion was being with her family and friends, fishing, studying the Bible and listening to gospel music. She also enjoyed watching football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories, her parents of Youngstown; six children, Shalia Goode, Izaiah Dabney, Noah Dabney, Nyah Dabney, Jazmyne Heath and Mark Heath, Jr., all of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Andrea (Ike) Onyemelukwe of Michigan, Kenya (Sean) Simms of North Carolina and Melissa Howie of Cleveland and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shaianne Johns and her grandparents, Luther and Beatrice Taylor and Leonard and Helen Howie.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Rising Star Baptist Church with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robyn M. Howie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.