Robin E. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Robin E. Rupert, 57, of Youngstown departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Rupert was born September 17, 1962 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Willie Mae Weeks Johnson.

She was a 1980 graduate of East High School and had been employed with Walmart. Most recently she had been employed with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, its deaconess ministry, Inspirational Choir and culinary ministry.

She enjoyed shopping, travelling, reading, dancing and cooking.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Raleigh “Ronnie” Rupert whom she married June 28, 2015; three children, Mario, Julian and Robyn Johnson; two stepchildren, Danielle Hayden and Ramon Rupert; a brother, Roger Johnson; sister, Beverly Smith; three grandchildren; two great and a host of loving family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Marquetta Johnson; a stepdaughter, Yalanda Harper and three siblings, Willis, Dennis and Richard Johnson.

Viewing will be Tuesday, July 14 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Due to the pandemic, private funeral services will be held for family only following the viewing hour.

Services entrusted to L. E. Black Phillips & HoldenFuneral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.