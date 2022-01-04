YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Roberta Thompkins, 80, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Thompkins was born May 11, 1941 in Abbeville, South Carolina, a daughter of J. B. and Effie Ramsey Dawson.

A devoted homemaker, Roberta was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church, where she served for many years with Vacation Bible School.

She enjoyed painting, artwork, gospel music, and shopping. Her joy was being with children, and she helped to rear many in the family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two children, LaTonya (Ronson) McDowell and Marc Thompkins both of Youngstown, and Emily (Sean) Bonner whom she helped raise; eight grandchildren, Courtney Green, Brandon Thompkins, Jordan McDowell, Aaren Thompkins, India McDowell, Ronson McDowell Jr., Britney Wolfe and Ellisia Cathey; a great-grandson, Mychael Bentley; her siblings, Katie Caige, Beverly Owens, Delores Dawson, Cheryl Dawson and Sharon Dawson all of Youngstown and David Paul (Kennis) Dawson of South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, whom she married January 28, 1961, and who passed away July 7, 2014; a son, Brian Thompkins; siblings, twins Lillie Mae Dawson and Willie Mae Hill, John L. Dawson, Beatrice Dawson and David A. Dawson.

Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roberta, please visit our floral store.