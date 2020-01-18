Roberta Comer, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Roberta Comer 93, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from her earthly home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Comer was born August 25, 1926 in Macon, Georgia the daughter of Obie and Willie Lou Birney Horne.

She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard until her health prevented her from attending the worship services. She loved singing and was a member of the choir and mission. She loved cooking, planting flower gardens and being with family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy seven children, John Reese (Gloria) Comer of Liberty, Reginald Louis (Sharon) Comer and Beverly Daniels both of Youngstown, Priscilla Lewis of Austintown, Obie Leon Comer of Liberty, Deborah (David) Pavelko of Boardman and Elizabeth Comer with whom she made her home; 40 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Reese Comer Sr.; a son-in-law, Brian E. Lewis and two great-grandchildren, Shinnique Comer and Hannibal Comer.

Services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.