Robert Thomas Mitchell III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Mitchell III, 71, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Mr. Mitchell was born August 24, 1949 in Kentucky. He was the first born of six children born to the late Robert Thomas Mitchell II and Pauline Seay-Mitchell.

Robert graduated from South High School in 1968. He graduated from the New Castle School of Trades for Electricians.

He had a love for drawing, fishing, car maintenance, reading and listening to jazz music. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his mother; his children, Robert T. Mitchell IV of Californa, Kerri A. Hooker, Alexander J. Mitchell, Sr. and Zulema D. Hooker, all of Youngstown, Sarah D. Hooker of Cleveland and Jermaine K. Hooker, whom he reared, of Chandler, Arizona; 19 grandchildren; a brother, Steven (Clothilda) Mitchell of Cleveland Heights and four sisters, Paulette Hall of East Vale, California, Thresea (Merrill) Harris and Althea Mitchell, both of Youngstown and Antoinette Mitchell of Los Angeles, California; his close friends, Hazel Hooker, Harold Smith, Eddie Wells, Rodney Turner and Clarence Anderson, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; an aunt, Fauline Seay; a daughter-in-law, Kyona D. Hooker; a granddaughter and former wife and friend, Gwendolyn Mitchell.

The family wishes to thank Caprice Health Care Center and both St. Elizabeth Youngstown and Boardman Hospitals for the care and concern during Robert’s illness.

Visitation will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Private funeral Services will follow.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

