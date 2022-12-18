LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Ray Tillman, 90, of Liberty, Ohio departed this life, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Windsor House Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, Ohio following a brief illness.

Ray was born September 30, 1932 in Georgiana, Alabama, a son of Norris and Ethel Maye Tillman.

Ray attended and graduated from the Georgiana Training School.

Ray served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

After moving to Youngstown, Ohio, Ray began working at Falcon Foundry. During his tenure at Falcon Foundry, Ray worked in the chipping and grinding department as a team leader and a sawman. Ray proudly retired from Falcon Foundry after 34 years of service.

Ray was also a former member of the Long Creek Baptist Church and a former Mason.

Ray cherished time spent with his family; especially his wife, Mamie and his three grandchildren, Tiffanie, Brittanie and Alissa. He also enjoyed reminiscing with the family, hunting, going to flea markets and vacationing at the family homestead in Alabama.

Ray leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his beloved wife of 70 years, Mamie (Clark) Tillman; three children, daughter, Linda (Kafrejeo) Jones of Sarasota, Florida; sons, Robert Tillman of Hubbard, Ohio and Anthony (Cynthia) Tillman of Liberty, Ohio; three grandchildren, Dr. Tiffanie (Adam) Jones of Philadelphia , Pennsylvania, Brittanie Tillman and Alissa Tillman of Liberty Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Jerlee Tillman of Youngstown, Ohio, Anna Lou Tillman of Detroit Michigan and Bettye (Fred) Williams of Montgomery, Alabama; one brother in law, Freddy (Chuey) Clark of Tacoma, Washington; two special nephews, Melvin Finkley of Youngstown, Ohio and Gary Tillman of Liberty, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, David, Feagin, Richard and Morris Tillman; six sisters, Eddie M. Carter, Addie Bell Finkley, Earnestine Lewis, Murry L. Rook, Irene Shavers and Lula D. Tillman, as well as his nephew, Richard Earl Tillman.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Philips & Holden Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow immediately after.

A special thank you to Liberty Health Care Center and Hospice of the Valley for the care provided.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.