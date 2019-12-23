Robert O. Nevels, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, for Mr. Robert O’Neil Nevels, 63, of Youngstown, who passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with his family at his side.

Mr. Nevels was born September 7, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Iona Hooks Nevels.

He was a 1974 graduate of The Rayen School and received his BA degree in Nursing from Youngstown State University in 2013.

He was employed with Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital for five years as a Registered Nurse.

He was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and its Male Chorus. He was also a member of the DAV (Disabled Veterans) and was a U. S. Navy and U. S. Air Force veteran.

Robert enjoyed singing, his job and helping others and loved boxing. He was an avid sports fan of Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, New York Knicks and the Mets.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his heavenly peace, his wife, the former Shirley Vivo, whom he married May 8, 1992; six children, Karen (Shawn) Williams, Tamika Nevels and Nigel Nevels all of Youngstown, Jorley (Chadara) Vivo of Savannah, Georgia, Solange (Greg) Walker of Howland and Anthony Custodio of San Diego, California; a brother, Sean Nevels of Columbus; five grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Nevels, Jr.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral section.