Robert Lee “Rob Base” Shepherd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Lee Shepherd, 51, of Youngstown, departed this world on Monday, April 5, 2021 at home of natural causes.

Robert also known as “Rob Base”, was born April 27, 1969 to Leonard and Marilyn Shepherd on the Dallas/Ft.Worth/Irving, Texas highway, moving to the Youngstown area as a child.

He was a 1988 graduate of Wilson High School and gained his certification in construction at Choffin Career Center.

He was a self-employed construction worker and did house rehabs.

His hobbies included fishing, spending time with friends, music, drawing, camping and he was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was also the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Marilyn (Howell); stepfather, Lester (Stroughn); siblings, Mark McCoy, Christine McCann, Denise Bernstein, Theresa Howell, Kevin and Nick Croyle; his children, Shalaina Johnson, Nicolas, Brandee and Robert M. Shepherd; his former wife, Alyce Johnson and a host of aunts, uncles, grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, along with many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Viewing will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

