Robert Lee Austin, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, for Mr. Robert Lee Austin, Sr., 67, of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, who transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. (formerly Arlington Ave).

Mr. Austin was born February 12, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Earnest and Earlie Rambo Austin.

He was a 1970 graduate of North High School and attended college in Maryland. He had been employed with Ohio Edison and Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 2009 after over 30 years. He was a former member of Reed’s Chapel AME and its choir. He was presently a member of the Cathedral of Hope and a member of the Gospel Travelers Singers. He enjoyed entertaining others and was always the life of the party. He loved golfing and had a sincere passion of caring for his family.

His wife, the former Cheryle Rupert, whom he married June 2, 1974, passed away December 21, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Robert (Alecia) Austin, Jr. and daughter, Cherie Austin (Robert Preston) both of Columbus; three grandchildren, Kennedy Austin, Julius and Amora Preston all of Columbus; three sisters, Louise (Walter) Howe of Cleveland, Glenda (Francis) Miller of Warren and Ramona Austin of Youngstown; four brothers, Ernest (Elsie) Williams of Michigan, George (Jennifer) Austin and Raymond (Brenda) Austin both of Youngstown and Keith (Valeria) Austin of Virginia and a host of loving family and friends.

