YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Tensley, Sr., 63 of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Tensley was born November 27, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Wilbert McCrae and Ellen Tensley.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School.

He had been employed with Diamond Head and Colonial Manor Nursing Homes. He also worked with Café Capri, Bobby D’s and Blue Wolf Restaurants. He was also owner/operator of Slice of Spice Restaurant.

Robert was a self-taught musician and a great drummer, he was a member of Robert & TD’s Musical Group; a running back with the Campbell Crushers Little League Football Organization; a great chef and story teller; loved game shows and old movies; fishing, writing music, singing, the lottery and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, his fiancée, Anneedra Elizabeth Jones; former wife, Kesha Tensley; his sons, Christian M. Tensley, Robert L. Tensley, Jr. and his fiancée, Leanna Weese, Keyln E. Tensley and Tristan Marapese; siblings, Rev. Young Tensley, Allen (Sheila) Tensley, Timothy (Michelle) Tensley and Hattie (Ernest) Hudson, of Youngstown, Eugene (Angie) Tensley of Columbus, Jacqueline (Samuel) Nyarko of Houston, Texas, Debbie (Timothy) White, Patricia McCrae, Wilbert McCrae Jr., Cathy (Sammie) Robinson and Crystal (Mitchell) Cotton, all of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Adrianah, Giovanni, Josiah and Kehlani, Lee all of Youngstown; his beloved furry friend, Marley and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kyra L. Tensley; brothers, Brian and James A. McCrae and grandmother, Hattie Tensley-Wright.

Visitation will be Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.