YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Mauldin, 73, departed this life, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Mauldin was born August 12, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Eleanor Chaphill Mauldin.

He was a high school graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics from ITT.

He was a police officer for the Youngstown Police Department from 1990 until he retired in 2010 and was affectionately referred to as “Mauldoon.” He worked security at various locations around the city. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Black Knights Police Association and played softball with Sly’s Crime Lab Technician with YPD. Prior to becoming one of Youngstown’s finest, he was employed at LTV Steel in Campbell, Sovereign Circuits in North Jackson and Pepsi Cola Co.

He leaves to mourn his passing and his legacy, his loving wife of 42 years, whom he married September 27, 1980, Dorothy Jamison Mauldin; his son, Jason Larry (Tisna) Mauldin; two sisters, Otha Mae Braziel and Lela Mae Hough and two grandchildren, Valerie Rozier and Ja’Vontay Jenkins, all of Youngstown; nephews, Tim, Reginald, John and Steve; niece, Lauren Kay Hough; nieces, Denotra and NikkiHough; niece, Rhonda and nephews, Gregory and Thomas Portis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Milton A. Copeland and Sam Mauldin; a sister, Betty Mauldin and grandson, Von’Tay M. Welch.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.