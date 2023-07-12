YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert James Scurry, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life to his eternal peace on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Mr. Scurry was born December 26, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of Cornelius Scurry and Veryle Drake.

He was a 1962 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Youngstown State University for music.

Robert was a deputy sheriff from 1975-1985 Youngstown, Ohio. He was employed as a bus driver with W.R.T.A for 17 years retiring January 1, 1990. He was also a bus driver for chartered bus tours for 10 years and school bus driver for Masury, Ohio public schools.

Mr. Robert Scurry was a U. S. Army veteran serving two tours overseas.

He attended St. Patrick Church.

He attained 32nd degree Mason status with the Blue Lodge.

He leaves to cherish his beloved sister, Dennis M. Floyd of Masury, Ohio; a brother, Victor L. Scurry of Warren, Ohio; niece, Patricia James of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and nephew, Leslie Evans Kalamazoo, Michigan. He also leaves to mourn great nieces and nephews, Shamilya M. James, Jared James, Darren Wilson and Ciera Evans; and a host of loving family and friends. Special friend and caregiver, Alonzo Green of Youngstown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Russell Scurry.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Belmont Park Cemetery

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert James Scurry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.