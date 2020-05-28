Robert Eugene Bailey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Eugene Bailey, 83, of Youngstown, made his transition to eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Bailey was born August 12, 1936 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert C. and Margaret Bailey.

He had been employed with L. T. V. Steel – Youngstown Sheet & Tube, retiring after over 30 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing, old movies, music and loved playing social cards with his uncle and family.

Robert was a U. S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, seven children, Robert E. Bailey III of Alexandria, Virginia, Debra Bailey, Linda Dozier, Jacqueline Wilkins and Robin Bailey all of Youngstown, Michelle Mitchell of Charlotte, North Carolina and Stephen Bailey of Fredricksburg, Virginia; 25 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two nephews whom he reared, Charles and Robert Bailey; daughter-in-law, Dione Bailey; a loving niece and nephew and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Bailey Jones; a brother, Charles Bailey; and two grandchildren, LaRonda Bailey and Delbert Jones.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

