Robert Earl Crockett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Earl Crockett, 73, of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Mr. Crockett affectionately known as “Fast Bob” and “Croc”, was born September 16, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Ernest White and Deborah Crockett.

He was a 1965 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed as a coordinator with General Motors Lordstown for 45 years, retiring in 2012.

Robert was of the Baptist faith; was a member of UAW 1112 and the VFW (military assistance program). He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching TV and current affairs, but his passion was being with his family.

Robert was a U. S. Marine Corp veteran.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his former wife and caregiver, Twanda “Faye” Jackson Crockett and caregiver, Jamaad L. Jackson whom he reared as a son, both of Youngstown; four sisters, Geraldine (Johnnie) Monroe of Pittsburgh, Pennslvania, Dorothy (Ernest) Dodson of Butler, Pennslvania, Michelle Rudolph of Cleveland and Dr. Robin Eutz of Indianapolis, Indiana; two brothers, Ernest (Linda) White and Ronnie (Ethel) White both of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Jordynn Jackson of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his father and mother, Deborah Woodbury, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerald D. Wallace.

Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Private funeral services will follow for the family. Please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

