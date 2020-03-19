Robert E. Thomas, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue, Campbell, Ohio for Mr. Robert E. Thomas Jr. who departed this life Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mr. Thomas was born January 26, 1935 in Campbell a son of Robert E., Sr. and Elizabeth Jones Thomas.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where played football, basketball and ran track. He attended Bluffton University for two years.

He was also an army veteran.

He had been a steelworker and was also a park ranger for Mill Creek Park.

He was a member of Shiloh Baptist where he sang with the Inspiration Choir.

He loved being with his family

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 50 years, the former Mary Williams; a sister, Marjorie Morales of Brooklyn, New York and a host of nieces, nephews, two Goddaughters, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joel Thomas and two sisters, Mildred Douglas and Agnes Kea.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, March 20.

Arrangements were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert E. Thomas Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.