Rita Ann Bowden, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Rita Ann Bowden, 62, of Campbell, departed this life Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

Ms. Bowden was born July 5, 1958 in Portland, Arkansas, a daughter of Gilbert Scott and Lillie Mae Bowden.

She was a 1976 graduate of Compton High School in California.

Being in the medical field for many years, Rita had worked as a health care aide, in various nursing homes, and for 19 years as a phlebotomist at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring in 2017.

Prior to Rita going into the medical field, she loved to do hair for others, she also enjoyed shopping and had a fascination for solar lighting, however, her passion was for the care and concern of her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal rest, four children; daughters, Taneisha Scott of California, Charmaine Bowden and Autumn Scott both of Campbell; her son, Lynn Bowden of Columbus; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; four sisters, Linda (Bobby) Thompkins of Georgia, Mary Watts and Betty Watts both of Youngtown and Rose (Don) Morgan of Missouri; four brothers, Fotra (Pearline) Bowden of Little Rock, Arkansas, Leonard (Renee) Watts Jr., Lonnie (Leona) Watts and Billy Watts all of Youngstown; one stepbrother, Antonio Godfrey of Seattle, Washington; stepsister, Renee Godfrey of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Scott; mother and stepfather, Lillie Mae and Percy L. Godfrey Sr.; a brother, Marvin Watts; stepbrother, Percy L. Godfrey, Jr.

There will be visitation only on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. only.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

