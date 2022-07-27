YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ricky Ford, 62, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Ford was born January 15, 1960 in Alliance, Ohio, a son of Willie and Viola Wilson Ford.

He was a high school graduate and had employed as a laborer in the toy industry.

He enjoyed fishing and was a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories his siblings, Michael Ford, Angela (Darrell) McGee, H. Lee (Etoye) Edwards, Marcus (Christina) Edwards, Trelayne Edwards and Corey (Shaundra) Ford; his girlfriend, Mary Kirkland and a numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Viola Ford.

Memorial services will be held for Ricky at a later date.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

