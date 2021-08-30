Richard Louis Pruden, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Richard Louis Pruden, Sr., 64, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the home of his daughter surrounded by family.

Richard, affectionately known as “Teenee”, was born July 5, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of William E. and Ethel Mae Gindratt Pruden.

He was a 1975 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He was a cook for various restaurants in the area and was a member of Union Baptist Church. He played football in high school and was an avid Oakland Raiders Football fan. He also enjoyed cooking and being with his loving family.

He was a U. S. Army veteran and served as a cook.

He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life and legacy, five children, Tamika Venneri of Youngstown, Lamisha (Marcus) Epes of Washington, DC, Javon Lewis of Virginia, Richard L. Pruden, Jr. and Chaquoa Pruden both of Washington, Pennsylvania; siblings, Brenda John of New York, Anthony Pruden of Youngstown, and Shirlene (Sidney) Hill of Howland, Ohio; five grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rebecca Martin; and grandparents, Joseph and Willa May Gindratt.

A walk through will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow for the family at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Guest are asked not to linger at the funeral home after visitation.

