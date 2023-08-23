VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Richard Lee Wilson of Vienna, Ohio left this world on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the age of 80, after a long battle with cancer.

A dedicated military veteran, cherished father and beloved member of our community.

Born on September 27, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to parents, Curtis and Lucy Curtis Wilson, Minister Wilson was a true testament to the values of honor, courage and sacrifice.

He proudly served our country in the Army for eight years, rising through the ranks with unwavering dedication and commitment to his fellow soldiers. His service included deployments to Vietnam, South Korea and Germany, where his bravery and leadership left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

Beyond his military accomplishments, he was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School.

Minister Wilson retired from General Motors in Lordstown as a forklift operator for 34 years.

He was a member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research; a 32nd degree Mason, a Zelator level member of the Rosicrucian Order, a member of the Buckeye Elks and the American Legion.

He was the former pastor of The Temple of Love Pentecostal Church.

He also produced and recorded CDs including “Won’t He Do It”, a spiritual testimony with his sister, Sherri Wilson-Shavers.

In his spare time, Minister Wilson enjoyed coin collecting, music, especially jazz music, poetry, photography, cooking, reading and sharing his passions with friends, family and fellow veterans alike. He had a knack for bringing people together, whether it was through his charismatic storytelling or his genuine interest in the lives of others.

Minister Wilson’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loyal, constant and committed daughter and caregiver, Reema Wilson-Owens of Charlotte, North Carolina; loving daughter Twila Wilson-Owusu of Canton, Ohio; son, Richard Wilson, Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 43 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, a devoted and favorite sister, Sherri Wilson-Shavers; brother-in-law and close friend, Lonnie Dallas; a devoted niece, Tammie Shelby; nephews, Edwin and Keelan Harris and a host of extended family members and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard Wilson, Jr. of Canton, Ohio and Elton Wilson; siblings, Melvin Wilson, Vernetta Baugh, Curtis Wilson, Jr. and Yvonne Wilson and a beloved granddaughter, Twila “Poppy” Wilson.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

The burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.