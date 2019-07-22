Richard L. Hill, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, for Mr. Richard L. Hill, 87, of Youngstown, who entered eternal life on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Hill was born January 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of John and Sarah Council Hill.

He attended East High School and had been employed with Republic Steel as a laborer, starting at the age of 16 and retired in 1995 after 46 years of service.

On February 28, 1950, Richard married the former Exie Jackson and to this union two children were born; his son, Richard, Jr. and daughter, Donna Jean.

He was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church for over 50 years and served on the Trustee Board. He also played an integral part using his landscaping skills at New Bethel after the new addition was completed.

After retiring, he also worked for Ron Kreps Drywall and Plastering Company.

He took pride in working in his yard, enjoyed watching boxing on Friday night and especially being with his family. He was a devoted, loving husband and father. He especially loved his two grandchildren and his two great-grandsons. He affectionately referred to his grandsons as the “Bid Three” and would then say each of their names. He worked tirelessly all of his life, provided for his family and enjoyed helping others. He encouraged young men how to live their best life, by serving the “Lord”, being honest and to love and provide for their families.

He leaves to treasure his memory, his devoted daughter, Donna (Arthur) Turner of Youngstown; his loving grandchildren, Annette (Darren) Perdue and Arthur “Arty” Turner III, both of Indianapolis; two great-grandchildren, Darren “DJ” and Jalen “J-Paul” Perdue, both of Indianapolis; sisters, Sylvia Cash of Georgia and Mary Smith and Kathy Underwood both of Youngstown; Goddaughter, Denise Smith-Houston; sisters-in-law, Rosetta Young, Lula Jackson, Billie Joyce Jackson and Clementeen Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, including special cousins, Raymond Jenkins, Jr., Wayne and Martha Hawkins of Granger, Indiana.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Exie; his son, Richard, Jr.; sisters, Eurcelle Jones and Cheryl Underwood-Waring; brothers, John Hill, Jr. and Paul “Akie” Hill and sisters-in-law, Ruby and Carol Hill.

Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

