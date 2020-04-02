Richard Howie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Richard Howie, 60, transcended to his heavenly home on March 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Mr. Howie was born July 3, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard and Helen Warren Howie.

He was a graduate of East High School and had attended Ohio State University.

He had been employed in the Environmental Department of the former Woodside Hospital.

He had attended Jerusalem Baptist Church. Richard loved reading, writing and being with his loving family.

He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings; Deborah (Hugh) Frost of Campbell, Leonard Jr. (Mary) Howie of Dayton, Carole Weaver of Columbus, Fred, Ralph and David Howie all of Youngstown, Juanita Hill of Akron, Betty Howie and Glenn Howie both of Cincinnati, and Faheem Majeed of Cleveland and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathleen Gibson. Private services will be held for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Howie, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.