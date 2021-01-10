Richard E. Tillman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. (Rich) Tillman, 83, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio following a brief illness.

Rich was born January 31, 1937 in Georgiana, Alabama. The youngest son of Norris and Ethel (Maye) Tillman.

Rich attended and graduated from Georgiana Training School in 1957. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1964 and immediately began working for Falcon Foundry as a welder for 36 years retiring in 2000.

He was a member of the NAACP.

Rich enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, Mikal (Alex) and Taylor, listening to music, visiting the homestead in Alabama with his wife, Jerlee and son, Gary, reminiscing with his brother, Ray and going to flea markets.

Rich leaves his memories to be cherished by his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Jerlee (Mixon) Tillman; his son, Gary N. Tillman of Liberty, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mikal (Alex) Wainwright of Youngstown, Ohio and Taylor Tillman of Liberty, Ohio; a brother, Robert (Ray) (Mamie) Tillman of Liberty, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Earl Tillman; three brothers, David, Feagin and Morris Tillman and six sisters, Eddie M. Carter, Addie Bell Finkley, Earnestine Lewis, Murry L. Rook, Irene Shavers and Lula D. (Little) Tillman.

A Private graveside services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Arrangements are being handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

