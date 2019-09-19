Closings and delays
Richard A. Burley, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

September 15, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Burley passed peacefully from this life the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers .

Richard was born in Rendeville, a son of Russell and Evelyn Burley and has resided in Youngstown, for many years. 

He worked at General Motors in Lordstown, retiring after 45 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 1112. 

An excellent bowler, Richard was a part of several bowling leagues throughout his life.  He was a marvelous husband and father to his family. Richard also enjoyed fishing and making crosses that glorified His Savior, Jesus Christ.

Richard is survived by his mother Evelyn Henderson; his beloved wife, the former Wanda Brassfield; two children (and spouses),  Ricquita (Kurtis) Townsend and Richard (Mayra) Burley; six grandchildren, Kurtis Jr., Antanasia, Darnell, Shekinah, David and Aaliyah; sisters, Sharon, Carol and Carla and a brother, Edward.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Smith, Sr.; his son, Brian Burley and brother, Russell Smith, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.  A viewing will take place from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Rd. Youngstown, OH. 

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

