Ricardo Stephen “Rick” Warren, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricardo Stephen Warren, 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 4, 2021.



Ricardo (Rick) Warren was born July 1, 1963 in San Fernando, California, the eldest of two children born to Linton Stephen and Ruby Warren.



Ricardo matriculated through the Youngstown City School system and was a 1981 graduate of Chaney High School. He also was a running back on the football team and a star hurdler in track and field, where his record stood in school archives for at least ten years. He attended Youngstown State University and received an associates degree in social work at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida.





In 1983, He entered the armed forces and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after time served at Fort Bragg, Fort Eutis and Fort Knox. While deployed in Iraq during operation “Dessert Storm, he toured Afghanistan, Germany, Europe, Holland, as well as many other places in the world. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years.



Ricky was an avid singer/songwriter who especially enjoyed singing Luther Vandross’ sensational hit “Here and Now” at weddings and family functions. He composed an original song entitled: “Joy”.



He loved cooking, grilling and one of Rick’s favorite pastimes was frequenting Youngstown’s Famous Handel’s Ice Cream. He was a great handyman specializing in lawn care and residential painting. A cyclist who enjoyed the scenery of nature, while benefiting from exercise. Ricardo loved to drive, he was a true speed racer. He took pleasure in a variety of music in artists ranging from Walter Hawkins to Earth Wind & Fire.



Anyone who knew Rick, knew he was always the “Life of the Party” and a jokester. Ricardo was brilliant, somehow he used laughter to help him hurdle over some of the greatest obstacles in his life. He welcomed a good challenge especially when debating. He lived life to the fullest, had a great affection for his family and never met a stranger.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted mother; his younger sister, Janice Marie (Craig) Reed; two sons, Richard Stephen Warren of Columbus and Antonio Stephen Warren of Canton and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Helen Grice.

Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

