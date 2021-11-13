Rheuben C. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rheuben C. Jones, 82, of Loxahatchee, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Wellington Regional Memorial Hospital Wellington, Florida.

Mr. Jones, a son of Sumpter Jones and Lillie Mae Crump, was born December 13, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended The Rayen School and at the age of 15, he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1956. He re-enlisted in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was a Korean War veteran.

On July 23, 1968, Rheuben married the love of his life, Merrel Mathews and to this union, two daughters were born, Vanessa and Diana.

Rheuben received certification from ATES in Industrial Electronics, an associate degree from Kent State in Electrical Engineering and a bachelor’s degree from Kent State in 1983 with a major in electrical engineering technology and a minor in industrial business management.

He worked for Delphi Packard Electric as an electrical maintenance supervisor and retired in 2006.

While living in Youngstown, Rheuben attended Victory Christian Center, Liberty Campus. While in Florida, he attended Life Church in Wellington, Florida.

Rheuben was an avid bowler and a member of several bowling leagues in the Youngstown and Warren areas. Bowling was one of the hobbies he loved most. He also loved to travel. One of his proudest accomplishments was a trek across the United States in his RV with his wife, Merrel and their dog, Patches. Rheuben was also a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Rheuben leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife of 53 years, Merrel; his son, Steven C. Jones of Boardman, Ohio; two daughters, Dr. Vanessa M. (Dr. Leon) Washington of Loxahatchee, Florida and Diana L. (Louis) Nogay of Masury, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jamon Jones of Houston, Texas, Juanita Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Gabrielle, Gianna and Mia Jones, all of Warren, Ohio and Steven Jones II of Boardman, Ohio; a Goddaughter, Jasmyn Moyer of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; his beloved dog, Gina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rheuben was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his parents, Lillie Mae Crump and Sumpter Jones; a son, Rheuben C. Jones, Jr.; a sister, Blanche Elizabeth Walden; his Godfather, Moses Watson; a niece, Jacqueline Andrews; Moses and Flossie Perkins, who helped to raise him; lifelong friend, Anthony (Tony) Nardo and his beloved pastor, Pastor Lock P. Beachum, Jr.

Calling hours will be Monday, November 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Victory Christian Center, Liberty Campus, 114 E. Liberty Street, Liberty Township, Ohio.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, funeral services will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Center, Liberty Campus. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society in the name of Rheuben C. Jones.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

