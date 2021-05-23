Reverend Michael K. Write, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Michael K. Write, 69, made his transition on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Reverend Michael Write was born August 29, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of the late James and Willa Mae Write.

He was a 1970 graduate of East High School in Youngstown, Ohio. He continued his education at Wright State University, Geneva College and Youngstown State University. He also received various certifications and training to support his service to the church and community. He received an associate degree from Youngstown State University in applied sciences.

Reverend Write received his biblical and religious training from the Evangelical Training Association and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He served as assistant to the pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church. He also served as interim pastor at Beulah Baptist Church. He also served as an associate pastor at Christ Centered Church.

Rev. Write was an active member of Narcotics Anonymous. He had been clean and serene for 33 years, beginning October 24, 1987. He has helped countless men and women struggling with addiction by being a sponsor, establishing a recovery house and providing peer support to those in recovery over the past 30 years.

Reverend Write was employed with Sheet and Tube Steel Mill upon his high school graduation. He started his service career working for the Mahoning County Juvenile Detention Center and the Mahoning County Chemical Dependency Programs, Inc. He also served as the interim director at The Needles Eye Christian Counseling Center. He was the founder/owner of ”Making it Write,” an agency that provides a solution for any situation.

Reverend Write was active in the local government in Youngstown. He served as a member and President of Youngstown City School District Board of Education. He also served as a Board member for the Academy for Urban Scholars. He served as a Youngstown Police Department Chaplain.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Deborah Keys Write; five children, Deymonne (Cindy), Michael Keith (Damila), Desylin (Daniel), Brande (Elliot) and Michaela; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gregory (Danita), Sanklen, Douglass; one bonus brother, George Lee (Marva) and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry and Jerry Write.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, with calling hours from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.; the funeral at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. Masks are required for entry.

In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable offering in Reverend Michael Write’s name to The Needles Eye Christian Counseling Center.

A service of love and dignity is entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

