Rev. Katrina Lynn Walker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Katrina Lynn Walker, 59, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Rev. Katrina Walker was born September 21, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Richard Walter and Mary Beulah Jones Hughes.

She was a graduate of Henry Ford High School in Michigan and received her BA degree in Social Work at Youngstown State University.

She had been employed for over 10 years as Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Mercy Health Hospitals. A lifelong member of The Almighty Church, Katrina Walker was a former Sunday School teacher, former camp counselor, ordained minister and was known as “Mother Queen of Mercy #2.

She was a member of the Centurian Association at YSU.

Katrina loved crafts (especially knitting) and gardening.

She was the owner/operator of Great Joy Diversity Collectible Dolls, dolls that she knitted.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her sister, Sherry (Robert) Walker; three brothers, Cameron (Tracey) Hughes, Andre` Hughes and Tyrone (Debra) Hughes all of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other cherished family, as well as a large church family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A walk through will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev. Katrina Lynn Walker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.