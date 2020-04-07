Rev. Joseph Herman Jennings, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Joseph Herman Jennings, 87, of Youngstown transitioned to his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Rev. Jennings was born May 8, 1932 in Winding Gulf, West Virginia, a son of Joseph H. Sr. and Ida Red Jennings.

He was a graduate of the West Virginia School System and had attended the School of Dentistry before meeting his beloved wife, Jewel.

He was former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church; and was a member of the Masons.

He loved yardwork, cooking, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his celestial peace, his wife of over 70 years, the former Jewel Lewis; a daughter, Jacqulyn Arrington of Washington, DC; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several siblings.

Private services will be held for family only.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

