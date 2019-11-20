Rev. James Edward Douglass Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 for Rev. James Edward Douglass Jr., 89, of Youngstown who entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 16,2 019.

Rev. Douglass was born October 3, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of James E. Sr. and Beatrice Miller Douglass.

He had been employed with General Motors Lordstown, retiring February 1, 1993. He was also the Pastor of Indian Creek Chapel at Geneva-on-the-Lake, retiring after 23 years of service.

A member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, Rev. Douglass served as interim pastor for two years and now served as Associate Minister. He was member of the Geneva Interdenominational Ministers Alliance.

Besides enjoying time with his beloved family, he found joy in fishing, hunting, and watching CNN. Rev. Douglass was a U. S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Patricia Matthews whom he married January 21, 1984; three children, Dr. Michelle (Elton) Douglass Smith of Columbus, Donald Douglass and James A. Douglass both of California; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a brother, William (Beatrice) Douglass of Harvey, Illinois; a devoted cousin, Victor Thomas and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Debra Perry, Brian and John Douglass; a brother, Robert Douglass, Sr. and three sisters, Sarah Douglass, Anna Douglass, and Alice Mae Mahone.

Visitation will be Friday 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.