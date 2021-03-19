Rev. Charlie L. Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Charlie L. Ellis, 93, of Youngstown, was carried to his Heavenly Mansion by God’s Angels on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from his home with his loving family at his side.

Rev. Ellis was born October 6, 1927 in Roanoke, Alabama, a son of Andrew and Naomi Banks Ellis.

He had worked at U. S. Steel Ohio Works for 28 years, retiring in 1979.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was called and licensed to preach in 1958 under the pastorate of Rev. W. A. Clark. While at Mt. Zion, he served on the No. II Usher Board. In 1961, while still working at U. S. Steel, he was called to pastor the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, and pastored for 58 years, as well as singing with its Male Chorus. Pastor Ellis also served as Moderator of the Shenango Valley Baptist District Association for many years; and was a member of the Baptist Ministers Council.

Rev. Ellis enjoyed playing his acoustic guitar, listening to ministry tapes, gardening and fishing. His passion was spending time with his beloved family and cleaning/waxing his car.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his devoted wife, the former Dollie Gunn, whom he married, July 29, 1949; seven children, Willie Ruth (Darrell) Dixon, Rev. Charles F. Ellis, Willie L. Ellis, Jeanette Ellis and Amos (Aida) Ellis all of Youngstown, Bernice Ellis Moore of Liberty Township and Pastor Ernest (Vicki) Ellis of Campbell; 16 grandchildren; 30 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Martha Ann Kitchen; three brothers, John Henry, William and Deacon Andrew Ellis; five sisters, Sugar B. Strickland, Ivy Joiner, Willie Mae Spence, Nannie Mae Hamilton and Emma Finney.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home or the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev. Charlie L. Ellis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.