YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Reedy Anderson, 80, of Youngstown passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Anderson was born November 6, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of Napoleon D. and Mary Lamb Scott Harris.

She attended The Rayen School and was a member of New Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides being a dedicated homemaker to her family, she was a certified nursing assistant and had been employed with Park Vista for 7 years and worked at various nursing homes. For a while, Reedy resided in Hartford, Connecticut. While in Connecticut, she was employed with Hartford Board of Education, organized a girl scout group, worked with the head start program and the Connecticut State Welfare Board.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five sons, Tommy (Leslie), Michael (Jeanne), David, Kevin and Shane Anderson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Anderson, Sr., whom she married June 13, 1956 and who passed away November 6, 1987; a daughter, Tony Marie Anderson; son, Kenneth Anderson; three sisters, Janice Marie Lamb, Katherine Crump and Miriam Harris and a brother, Phillip Lamb, Sr.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

