Rebecca Lee Coward, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rebecca Lee Coward, 80, of Youngstown crossed over to meet her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Coward was born July 17, 1941 in Blackstock, South Carolina, a daughter of Willa Mae Davis.

She was a graduate of Youngstown City Schools.

Rebecca worked as a transporter for both Northside and Southside Hospitals for 20 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a former member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Her favorite activities were cooking, bingo, shopping, traveling, playing games on her tablet and watching the Cleveland Browns.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, five children, Robert (Rhonda) Williams, Doris (Jefferson) Townsend, Denise Diehl, Tiffany Venable and Frank Harris all of Youngstown; a brother, Frank Davis of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Beverly Harris of Chester, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her three husbands, Robert Williams, Lawrence Harris and Alfred Coward Sr.; her brother, Douglas Harris; son-in-law, Kenneth Venable; and sister-in-law, Marie Davis.

Viewing will be Monday, August 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow for the family at 12:00 Noon.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

