Rebecca Baker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church for Mrs. Rebecca Baker, 92, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Mrs. Baker, affectionately called “Ree” by her family, was born June 15, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of St. Clair and Lucy Lee Huff Henyard.

She was a 1945 graduate of The Rayen School.

A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Rebecca was a member of the Velma Mason Nursing Guild, Hospitality Committee and Sunday School. She was a lifelong member joining the church at the age of 12, and was faithful until her health failed and she was no longer able to attend church.

Rebecca had been employed with Home Savings and Loan for eight years as a clerk in the loan department. “Ree” enjoyed fishing, traveling, swimming, watching baseball and baking.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her daughter, Yvonne Baker of Boardman; foster daughter, LaTrell Stanford; cousin and caregiver, Waldine (Leroy) Arrington; niece, Antoinette Hunter; nephews, Michael, Chris and Anthony Henyard; and a host of other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; husbands, Charles and James; a brother, Anthony Henyard; grandson, Brandon Baker and her first cousin, Rebecca Murray.

Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.