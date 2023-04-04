YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raynard Parks, Jr. departed this life on March 9, 2023.

He was born August 5, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Raynard, Sr. and Melanie Williams Parks.

Raynard was a graduate of South High School.

He had been employed by Sears & Roebucks as an appliance technician early in his employment and was also employed for East Manufacturing as a welder.

He enjoyed skating in his spare time and was a skilled marksman at the gun range. He was funny yet very serious when it was called for. He never bit his tongue for anything or anyone. He was a dancer in his teenage years, his group was called Sweet Sensations. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. If you were blessed enough to know him, he would share his heart.

He leaves to mourn his passing and his legacy; his mother Melanie Forest, sisters; Mia Parks, Jadah Parks and Quneitra (Eric) Jones; four nieces; Ciera Forest, Cire Jones Kiara Jones and Quintasia Hines, five great-nieces; Camyrn Penney, Cassidy Penny, Kai Vanderhost and Helena Jones, one nephew Eric Jones, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Wren Williams; his Raynard Parks, Sr; grandmother, Doris Brooks and stepfather Clement Forest.

Memorial Service will be 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Guests are asked to wear masks. Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black & Phillips Funeral.

