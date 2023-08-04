YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond Freeman, 95, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Mr. Freeman was born March 27, 1928 in Asheville, North Carolina, a son of Troy and Harriet Ray Barnett.

He had worked as a crane operator with U.S. Steel Clairton Works and Bill Ross Painting. Raymond was also an entrepreneur, having owned and operated his own wall washing service and Ray Freeman’s Painting and Maintenance Service.

He enjoyed cooking, western movies and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife, the former Delores Oliver, whom he married March 4, 1989; four wonderful children, Gregory (Annalisa) Freeman of Hamilton, Arnita G. Freeman and Patricia L. Greene, both of Youngstown and Larry (Noreen) Freeman of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren including Parry and Aqui Freeman whom he reared; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a great-nephew, Arthur Lofton and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret Gardner Freeman; a sister, Rev. Bernice Scurry; a brother, Cecil Barnett; a granddaughter, Shannon D. Gressem; son-in-law, Frederick E. Greene and a stepson, Charles Oliver.

Special Thanks to Minister F. Jean Saulsberry for her kindness and concern.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guest are asked to wear masks.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.