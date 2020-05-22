Raymond Darnell Austin, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

“For we walk by faith, not by sight: We are confident,

I say and willing rather to be absent from the

body and to be present with the Lord.”

2 Corinthians 5:7-8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Darnell Austin, Sr., son of the late Earnest and Earlie Rambo Austin, was born October 30, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio. He transitioned from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Ivy Woods Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, North Lima, Ohio, after battling dementia for several years.

Raymond was a 1972 graduate of North High School and later received his Master Plumber and Pipefitter Licenses.

He had been employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Johnson Control and Delphi Packard Electric as a pipefitter, retiring in 2016 after 25 years or service.

Raymond was a former member of Reed’s Chapel AME Church where he sang in the Inspirational Choir and Male Chorus. He was also a former member of the Cathedral of Hope and sang with the Gospel Travelers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Austin and his sisters-in-laws, Jennifer Austin and Cheryle Austin.

To cherish his memories and legacy he leaves his wife, Brenda Austin; two children, a son, Raymond Jr. (Staisha) and a daughter, Tiffany Austin; five grandchildren, Trinity, Raymond III, Gloria & Langston Austin and Marley Chavis-Sanavage; three brothers, Ernest (Elsie) Williams of Michigan, George Austin, of Youngstown and Keith (Valeria) Austin of Virginia; two sisters, Louise (Walter) Howe of Cleveland, OH and Glenda (Francis) Miller of Warren; nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.

Raymond enjoyed spending time with and entertaining others and was full of life. He loved golfing, traveling, cheering for the Cleveland Browns, and truly loved caring for his family and beloved dog, Cole. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

