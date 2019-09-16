Raymond Charles Jones, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Raymond Charles Jones, 47, of Youngtown, who departed this life Monday, September 2, 2019 at the University Hospital in Cleveland.

Mr. Jones was born July 31, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Steven Blake and Kathryn Jones.

He had been employed for 12 years with Christman Dining Commons at YSU.

He enjoyed video games, music, being with his children and family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his mother and stepfather, Kathryn and Daniel Mitchell; his father, Steven; seven children, Raymond C. Jones, Jr., Jaquwala Jones, Derion Moss, Ameila-Faye Moss, Ray’Shaun Jones and Dee-anna Jones all of Youngstown and Justin Jones of Cleveland; two sisters, Latonia Branch and Sheona Jones both of Youngstown; a grandson, Joziah Jones and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Isabella Sims; an uncle, Floyd Sims and cousins, Marquell McClain and Martinesha Sims.

Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

