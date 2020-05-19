Raymond Alexander Wormsley, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond Alexander Wormsley , 89, of Niles, made his transition to eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grand Village Nursing Home.

Mr. Wormsley was born April 23, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Madge Wormsley.

Raymond had a strong work ethic, which served him well throughout his years. He had a mind like a steal trap and his strength was math. He would say “you only have to show me once and I got it”. That ability to retain what he saw and his impeccable work habits landed him a job at General Motors, retiring after 25 years of service.

Raymond was a member of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Joyce Evone Wilder; three daughters, Sharon (Gary) Nunley, Patricia Riley and Kimberly (Ernest) Golphin; four step children, Tina Robinson, Willie Mays LaShan and Kayla Boatner; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delores Jacobs and Margaret Ann Parker; a brother, Robert Wormsley; a dear cousin Sonny Wormsley; dear friends, Mr. & Mrs. Ezell Armour and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his late wife, the former Bernice Umphrey; a brother, Tommy Wormsley and a sister, Dorothy Johnson.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond A. Wormsley, please visit our floral store.